Elon Musk-run xAI Grok Imagine lets its users to create AI-generated images and short video clips using text prompts or uploaded images. Elon Musk mentioned that with xAI Grok Imagine, users will be able to turn images from their phone or on X into videos with one tap. Users can also modify video’s by selecting the "custom prompt" option. Musk said, “We will soon allow entering of the custom prompt while the initial video is generating, as well as spawning several video generation variants of the same prompt simultaneously.” Musk also added that longer video clips will be introduced to Grok Imagine later this week. ChatGPT Go: OpenAI Launches New Affordable Subscription Plan in India Starting INR 399 per Month; Check Key Benefits, Limits and More.

