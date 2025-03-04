Elon Musk agreed to the claims that Grok AI successfully predicted the Oscar 2025 winners. An X user said he used the xAI chatbot to predict that Anora would win the 'Best Picture', Sean Baker's Best Director and Mikey Madison's 'Best Actress' awards. Elon Musk reacted by saying, "Grok successfully predicted all Oscar winners! Download the @Grok app and try voice mode!" Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ Dominates With Best Picture Award, Adrien Brody Takes Home Trophy for Best Actor, Check Out Complete Winners List.

Grok Predicted Oscar 2025 Winners, Elon Musk Agreed

Grok successfully predicted all Oscar winners! Download the @Grok app and try voice mode! https://t.co/Dq0OLtMHrO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)