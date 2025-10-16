Chinese smartphone company Honor teased its new concept, the ‘Honor Robot Phone’, by sharing a video on its global social media handle. "Introducing the HONOR ROBOT PHONE — a revolutionary AI device that fuses multi-modal intelligence, advanced robotics, and next-generation imaging," Honor posted on the social media platform X. It further mentioned that while the industry was focused on the iPhone, it was time to break the mould and refocus on "what truly matters." The company stated that the Honor Robot Phone is part of its "Honor Alpha Plan," announced earlier this year, to advance towards its goal of becoming a global AI device ecosystem leader. Honor said, "Stay tuned for more updates at MWC 2026." iQOO 15 India Launch Confirmed: iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya Says Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered Flagship Coming in November; Here’s What To Expect.

Honor Robot Phone Teased With Dedicated Moving Camera

What's the future of intelligent devices? While the industry is busy comparing the iPhone, we believe it's time to break the mold and refocus on what truly matters: creating real value for you. Introducing the HONOR ROBOT PHONE — a revolutionary AI device that fuses multi-modal… pic.twitter.com/NdhudoBpW0 — HONOR (@Honorglobal) October 15, 2025

