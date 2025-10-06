OPPO is expected to launch its new Find X9 series in China on October 16. The OPPO Find X9 series is likely to include two models, the OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro. Ahead of the official launch, key specifications and features of both smartphones have surfaced online. As per a tipster (@Gadgetsdata), the OPPO Find X9 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The Find X9 camera setup could include triple 50MP sensors and a 32MP front camera. It might come with a 7,025mAh battery with 80W charging support. The OPPO Find X9 Pro may include a 6.78-inch OLED display and the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Its camera setup is expected to include 50MP, 50MP, and 200MP rear sensors and a 50MP front camera. The device could be equipped with a 7,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Moto G06 Power Launch on October 7 in India With 6.88-inch Display With Gorilla Glass 3 Protection; Check Expected Price, Confirmed Specifications and Features.

OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro Specs

Oppo Find X9 hands-on image in Red 😍 Gets : ✅ 50+50+50MP 🤳32MP ✅ 7025mAh🔋80W ✅ 6.59" 1.5K 120Hz flat LTPO OLED Oppo Find X9 Pro hands-on image in Silver Gets: ✅ 50+50+200MP 🤳50MP ✅ 7500mAh🔋80W ✅ 6.78" 1.5K 120Hz flat LTPO OLED Both: ✅ D9500, USB 3.2, Ultrasonic FS pic.twitter.com/Sx49ONBHen — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

