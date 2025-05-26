Elon Musk-run SpaceX shared a post on May 26, 2025, announcing that the Starship and its Super Heavy booster have been moved to the launch pad at Starbase for their ninth flight test. The Starship Flight 9 launch is planned for Tuesday, May 27, with the launch window opening at 6:30 PM CT (around 5:00 AM IST on May 28). SpaceX said, “After completing the investigation into the loss of Starship on its eighth flight test, several hardware changes have been made to increase reliability. " The upcoming Starship Flight 9 will carry out a number of experiments and will also enable Starship’s upper stage to return to the launch site. SpaceX Falcon Rocket Completes 450th Landing During Starlink Mission, Elon Musk Congratulates Team for Achievement.

Starship and Super Heavy Moved To Launch Pad at Starbase

Starship and Super Heavy moved to the launch pad at Starbase for our ninth flight test pic.twitter.com/e27LnIcRSE — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)