India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the IndiaAI Safety Institute, a hub for AI safety research. This research lab was introduced under the IndiaAI Mission to address the safety challenges and risks associated with artificial intelligence. IndiaAI Safety Institute aims to ensure safety, security, and trust across the country. It works with all stakeholders, including academia, startups, industry, and the government. With this, the government of India's MeitY also announced eight responsible projects that were selected against the first EoI (Expression of Interest). What Is Krutrim AI Lab Announced by Bhavish Aggarwal? Know All About Krutrim 2, Chitrarth 1, Dhwani 1, Vyakhyarth 1 and Krutrim Translate 1 AI Models Here.

