Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G design has been revealed by the Indian smartphone company Lava Mobiles ahead of its launch. The upcoming device will have a black stripe around the vertically aligned camera setup and offer a feature-printed design on the backside. Lava Mobiles confirmed all the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and 50MP AI primary camera. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G price in India will be below INR 15,000, and will be introduced in Midnight Black and Feather White shades. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Date Leaked, Likely to First Debut in South Korea; Check Expected Price in India and Specifications.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design Shared by Lava Mobiles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lava Mobiles (@lava_mobiles)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)