Infinix GT 30 5G Plus (Infinix GT 30 5G+) will be launched in India on August 8, 2025, with a gamer-centric design and dual-camera setup on the rear. The upcoming Infinix GT 30 5G Plus model will get a 144Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It is expected that Infinix Mobile would include a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will feature XOS 15 based on the Android 15 operating system and have various AI features focusing on gaming. Infinix GT 30 5G Plus price in India is expected to be between INR 20,000 and INR 25,000. Redmi 15 5G Launch on August 19, 2025 With 7,000mAh Battery and 144Hz Display; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Starting Price Here.

Infinix GT 30 5G Plus Launch Confirmed on August 8, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Infinix India (@infinixindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)