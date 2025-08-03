Redmi 15 5G launch is set on August 19, 2025, in India with a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery offering long hours of usage after a single charge. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi's subsidiary Redmi has confirmed that its new phone would support 18W fast-charging. It also said that Redmi 15 5G would have a slim design and would be offered in Forested White, Sandy Purple and Midnight Black colour options. It would boast a large 6.9-inch 144Hz display with Eye Safe technology. Besides, Redmi 15 5G is confirmed to have a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor mated with Xiaomi HyperOS 2 with two years of OS and four years of security updates. It would come with Circle to Search, Gemini and many other AI features. It will get a 50MP dual AI camera. Redmi 15 5G price is expected to start at INR 17,999. Vivo Y400 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed, Coming on August 4, 2025 With 120Hz AMOLED Display; Check Expected Price for Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

Redmi 15 5G Launching in India on August 19, 2025

What can a 7000mAhA Battery do? 1100+ songs. 55 hours. One charge. That’s the power of the 7000mAhA Battery on Redmi 15 5G. Name your 55-hour playlist vibe in the comments, coolest ones get a chance to win a surprise! Power Revolution starts 19th Aug, 2025! pic.twitter.com/P1k1HHGuuc — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 2, 2025

