Infinix GT 30 Pro will launch today in India with a gamer-centric design and various segment-leading specifications. The Infinix GT 30 Pro will come with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC mated with Mali-G612 GPU, gaming console level GT Triggers, vapour cooling chamber, 120 fps gaming, functional mechanical lights, Xboost AI and various other features. The smartphone has a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. It will have 12GB LPRDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage up to 512GB. Infinix GT 30 Pro will run on Android 15-based XOS 15 and will be available in Dark Flare and Blade White colours for around INR 25,000 to INR 30,000 price range. Realme C73 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Smartphone Launched in India by Realme.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Launching Today with GT Triggers

Sequel ho toh aisa, varna kya hi fayda! The incredible GT 30 Pro launches tomorrow at 12PM 🔥 Show your excitement here 👇#TheOGBadass #GT30Pro pic.twitter.com/3fNJeOQp3z — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) June 2, 2025

