Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch is reportedly postponed, which was expected to launch in April 2025. As per a report of ETNews , the Galaxy S25 Edge launch may be in May 2025. The Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a slim design with an expected thickness of 5.8mm. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone will likely come with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. Additionally, it may be equipped with a 3,900mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price in India may be around INR 1,13,000 and INR 1,32,000. Vivo X200s Design Revealed Ahead of Launch in China This Month, Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Delayed

BREAKING: Samsung postpones Galaxy S25 Edge launch. The phone was expected to launch this month. More details on the new launch timeframe are in the article linked in the thread below. ⏬ #GalaxyS25Edge pic.twitter.com/iRDRboeivw — SamMobile - Samsung news! (@SamMobiles) April 2, 2025

