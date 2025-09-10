Apple has launched its iPhone 17 series, bringing four new models to the Indian market. The lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All models from the series will go on sale in India from September 19, 2025. The iPhone 17 price in India starts at INR 82,900 for the 256GB variant and INR 1,02,900 for the 512GB variant. The iPhone Air is priced at INR 1,19,900 for 256GB, INR 1,39,900 for 512GB, and INR 1,59,900 for 1TB storage. The iPhone 17 Pro comes at INR 1,34,900 for 256GB, INR 1,54,900 for 512GB, and INR 1,74,900 for the 1TB variants. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available in four storage options. The 256GB variant is priced at INR 1,49,900, while the 512GB variant costs INR 1,69,900. The 1TB version is priced at INR 1,89,900, and the 2TB variant comes at INR 2,29,900. iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details of Latest Models From Apple iPhone 17 Series.

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India and Sale Details

Apple iPhone 17 series India pricing iPhone 17 - 256GB: ₹82,900 - 512GB: ₹1,02,900 iPhone 17 Pro - 256GB: ₹1,34,900 - 512GB: ₹1,54,900 - 1TB: ₹1,74,900 iPhone 17 Pro Max - 256GB: ₹1,49,900 - 512GB: ₹1,69,900 - 1TB: ₹1,89,900 - 2TB: ₹2,29,900 iPhone Air - 256GB:… — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) September 9, 2025

