iPhone 17 series is expected to come with major changes. Among them, one is Apple likely including heat management system or vapour chamber. This will reportedly come with necessary changes on the external side. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to include these changes. According to a report, the other changes would likely be the addition of orange and blue colours and major 48MP camera upgrade across lenses and improved optical zoom. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air Battery Details Tipped Ahead of Launch Today in India.

iPhone 17 Pro Series Likely to Get Heat Management System/Vapour Chamber

I expect the new heat management system/vapor chamber on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max to be a key point tomorrow. That, of course, in addition to the external design changes, new orange and blue colors, and major camera upgrades (48MP across lenses, improved optical zoom). pic.twitter.com/FUEBF9P5Nq — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2025

