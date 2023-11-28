iQOO has confirmed the rumours about the display size of the upcoming iQOO 12 5G. iQOO 12 5G featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is all-set to launch on December 12, 2023. In its official post on X, the company confirmed that it will launch its upcoming flagship smartphone with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The post on X further wrote, "High definition, high peak-brightness, and high refresh rate! Low latency, low blue light, and low power consumption!" The iQOO 12 5G was already rumoured to launch with a 6.78-inch display with 2160Hz PWM dimming. The Chinese smartphone company said it has pushed the boundaries of viewing experience. iQOO 12 5G Launched in China: Check Display, Features and Other Details Here.

iQOO 12 5G To Launch With 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display:

6.78″ 144 Hz LTPO AMOLED Display. High-definition, high peak-brightness, and high refresh rate! Low latency, low blue light, and low power consumption! This is how iQOO pushes the boundaries of the viewing experience.#iQOO12 #MonsterInside #LooksGoodPlaysEvenBetter pic.twitter.com/fa4Tn0ExAN — iQOO (@global_iQOO) November 28, 2023

