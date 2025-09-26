iQOO 15 will be launched in India soon with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, confirmed the Chinese smartphone company via a social media post. The iQOO 15 is expected to offer flagship-level performance and AI processing thanks to the latest Snapdragon chipset. According to rumors, the device is expected to come with a 7,000mAh battery with fast-charging support, a 6.85-inch LIPO OLED 144Hz flat display with 2K resolution, a 32MP selfie camera, a Q3 graphics chip, 50MP triple rear cameras, IP69 rating, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. iQOO also confirmed that the device will run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 in the Indian market. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: From Price to Specifications and Features, Check Comparison of Two Premium Smartphones.

iQOO 15 Coming Soon With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in India

OriginOS 6 Announced for India

We are thrilled to bring the biggest upgrade to your Android experience. Origin OS 6. Smooth at Origin. Get ready for the smoothest Android experience yet, with a refreshed design, deeper customization options, and enriched AI capabilities designed to make every interaction… pic.twitter.com/ArjwiwSuZF — iQOO India (@IqooInd) September 26, 2025

iQOO 15 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch in India

iQOO 15 – Front & Rear Design Revealed! 📱 6.85" QHD+ 144Hz LIPO OLED (Flat) ⚡ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 🤳 32MP Selfie Shooter 🔋 7000mAh Power Beast Peak Performance, Mega Battery & Crystal Display. How do you like the design and look? #iQOO15 pic.twitter.com/ay2LOcpykp — Manoj Saru (@ManojSaru) September 26, 2025

iQOO 15 Leaked Specifications

iQOO 15 live images : ✅ 7000mAh🔋100W⚡wireless ✅ Independent Q3 graphics chip ✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 ✅ 2K LTPO OLED, Samsung panel, M14 luminous material + Anti-reflective coating ✅ 50MP+50MP+50MP 3x ✅ 8000mm² VC ✅ Ultrasonic FS,USB 3.2, IP69 India launch ~ Nov/Dec pic.twitter.com/lpL255wj1s — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) September 26, 2025

