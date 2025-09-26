Mumbai, September 26: The Xiaomi 17 series was launched in China on September 25, 2025, featuring the latest Snapdragon processor for powerful performance and an advanced camera setup. According to reports, Xiaomi skipped the "16" number in its series to rival Apple's newly launched iPhone 17 lineup. The Chinese smartphone maker launched the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 following this month’s launch of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 models.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro Max both offer premium designs and features. Apple revamped the long-running Pro model’s design and added a camera bump on the rear. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max comes with a secondary display on the rear, which was missing in the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Check out the full comparison of both premium smartphones.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is launched in China with a 6.9-inch main display and a 3,500-nit M10 rear secondary screen for selfies, AI features, and Post-it Notes. The premium phone comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and has a 7,500mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max features a 50MP Light Hunter 950L primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. On the front, it comes with a 50MP selfie camera. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max price in China starts at CNY 5,999 (around INR 74,500) for the 12GB + 512GB configuration, CNY 6,299 (around INR 78,300) for the 16GB + 512GB, and CNY 6,999 (around INR 87,000) for the top 16GB + 1TB variant.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features the A19 Pro chip, which offers better performance than the A18 Pro chipset in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It has a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, the same size as Xiaomi’s latest top Pro Max model. It comes with a 48MP Fusion Main camera, a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera, and a 48MP Fusion telephoto camera with 8x optical zoom on the rear, and an 18MP Centre Stage camera on the front.

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India is INR 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB variant is available at INR 1,69,900, and the top 1TB model is priced at INR 1,89,990. There is also a 2TB variant of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, priced at INR 2,29,900.

