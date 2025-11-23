iQOO 15 launch date in India is scheduled on November 26. The company has confirmed to offer 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), iQOO said, “With 5 years of OS updates + 7 years of security patches, your device stays future-ready, protected, and performing at its peak for years to come.” The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The company has already revealed that the iQOO 15 will feature a 50MP + 50MP + 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear. It will also come with a 7,000mAh battery. As per reports, the iQOO 15 price in India might start at around INR 62,000. Realme GT 8 Pro Sale Will Start in India on November 25; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO 15 OS Update and Security Patches

Power that lasts. The new iQOO 15 is powered by Origin OS, built for speed, fluidity, and a flagship-smooth experience every single day. And with 5 years of OS updates + 7 years of security patches, your device stays future-ready, protected, and performing at its peak for years… pic.twitter.com/TjLN2zhC6F — iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 21, 2025

