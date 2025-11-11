iQOO 15 launch date in India is confirmed on November 26, 2025. The upcoming device is expected to set new standards for mobile gaming and performance. The company has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), and has teased the smartphone to deliver “Esports-level gaming that pushes every boundary.” The iQOO 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with the Supercomputing Chip Q3 to offer “faster reactions, smoother motion, and improved stability.” It will feature a 7,000mAh battery and a 50MP Sony 3x Periscope camera. The smartphone will run on Origin OS 6 based on Android 16. As per reports, the iQOO 15 is expected to be priced around INR 59,999 in India. OPPO Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped, Likely To Release in December 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO 15 To Deliver ‘Esports-Level Gaming’ Experience

Experience Esports-level gaming that pushes every boundary. 🎮⚡ The iQOO 15, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and Supercomputing Chip Q3, delivers performance that feels built for the pros: faster reactions, smoother motion, and rock-solid stability, no matter… pic.twitter.com/v75KDTlnru — iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of iQOO India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)