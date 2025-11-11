New Delhi, November 11: OPPO Reno 15 series will launch in China on November 17. The upcoming lineup is expected to include three models. It could be OPPO Reno 15, OPPO Reno 15 Mini, and OPPO Reno 15 Pro. The Reno 15 series is said to bring major upgrades in performance, design, and camera capabilities compared to its predecessor. The OPPO Reno 15 series India launch timeline has also been tipped, hinting that the smartphones may arrive in the country soon after their China debut.

OPPO Reno 15 series is expected to launch in multiple colour options. The Reno 15 could come in Blue, White and Brown colours, while the Reno 15 Pro might be introduced in Gold, White and Brown colour variants. As per a report of Digit, OPPO may launch the Reno 15 series in India by December 2025, which may also feature Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Mini models. Moto G67 Power 5G Sale on November 12, 2025 in India; From Specifications to Features and Price, Here’s Everything To Know.

OPPO Reno 15 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the OPPO Reno 15 and Reno 15 Mini are likely to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the OPPO Reno 15 Pro is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor to offer enhanced AI performance and better gaming efficiency. As per reports, the OPPO Reno 15 may come with a 6.59-inch display, while the OPPO Reno 15 Mini could feature a 6.32-inch display. The OPPO Reno 15 Pro might come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. OPPO Find X9 Series Launch in India on November 18, Pre-Booking Offers Tipped; Check Details and Know What To Expect.

The OPPO Reno 15 Pro and OPPO Reno 15 Mini are speculated to include a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 primary sensor. These smartphones will likely be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. Both devices may feature a 50MP front camera.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Digit), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2025 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).