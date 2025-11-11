Cupertino, November 11: Apple’s iPhone Air was an ambitious launch this year, offering a slim design and a single rear camera, along with various other features. Apple reportedly skipped the “Plus” model due to poor sales and introduced the long-rumoured Air model globally. However, the tech giant has now reportedly cancelled its plan to launch the iPhone Air 2 smartphone next year, around September, due to poor sales.

According to reports, Apple informed its engineers and suppliers that the upcoming second-generation iPhone Air had been postponed from its anticipated release next year and provided no further information about the launch timeline. The iPhone Air was introduced this year alongside the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Moto G67 Power 5G Sale on November 12, 2025 in India; From Specifications to Features and Price, Here’s Everything To Know.

As per a report by The Information, Apple delayed the next iPhone Air amid weak sales. The smartphone was previously expected to launch in the autumn of 2026; however, the slim iPhone model proved less popular than expected, with lower-than-anticipated sales.

When Will iPhone Air 2 Launch?

Apple has yet to announce or hint at the tentative timeline for launching the upcoming iPhone Air 2 model. The device, despite boasting slim design, has some limitations with battery and camera department. The delay in the upcoming Air model could be launched around spring 2027, as per a report by Times Now News. Next year, Apple is also expected to launch its iPhone 18 series which could include three models - iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Fold, company's first foldable smartphone. Vivo Y500 Pro Launched in China With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The reports indicated that iPhone 18 standard variant will be launched, likely launched in 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e. In 2026, the iPhone 17e will likely be launched the first half of the year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Information), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

