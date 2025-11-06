iQOO has announced the expansion of its OriginOS 6 update to more of its devices. The new operating system, based on Android 16, will soon be available for the iQOO Neo 7 and iQOO Neo 7 Pro models. The OriginOS 6 rollout for these smartphones is planned for the first half of 2026. The update will also reach other models like the iQOO 11, iQOO Z10 5G, iQOO Z10R 5G, and more. The expansion of OriginOS 6 aims to provide its users with a refined, fast, and secure smartphone experience across iQOO devices. iQOO said, "This update is set to take your smartphone experience to the next level, smoother animations, smarter features, enhanced privacy, and a UI designed for pure speed and simplicity." OnePlus 15 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch on November 13; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 7 and iQOO Neo 7 Pro Join OriginOS 6 Rollout

We heard you and it’s finally happening! 🔥 The powerful iQOO Neo 7 and Neo 7 Pro are officially joining the #OriginOS6 rollout lineup, based on Android 16. Coming in the first half of 2026, this update is set to take your smartphone experience to the next level, smoother… pic.twitter.com/5AMMElj6sU — iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of iQOO India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

