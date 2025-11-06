New Delhi, November 6: OnePlus 15 will be launched in India on November 13, 2025. The upcoming flagship smartphone from OnePlus will come with the latest specifications and features. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Additionally, the device will feature built-in Google Gemini integration to enhance the user experience.

OnePlus 15 will launch in India with a sleek design. It may include Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune colour variants. The smartphone is said to feature a slim profile with 1.15mm bezels on all sides. The smartphone is also teased to feature OP Gaming Core technology to make the gameplay smooth and fast. Lava Agni 4 Launch Date in India on November 20, Design Revealed; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 15 Specifications and Features

OnePlus 15 is confirmed to come with a 50MP triple-camera setup. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and it will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. The device is expected to feature a 6.78-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is said to include a "Plus Mind" personal intelligence feature.

As per reports, the OnePlus 15 is expected to come with a 7,300mAh battery. It may include 120W super flash wired charging and 50W wireless flash charge support. The smartphone is said to be equipped with a G2 gaming network chip. It is expected to deliver and maintain stable frame rates to minimise lag during intensive gaming sessions. Alcatel New Smartphone Teaser Dropped, Launching Soon in India; Here's Everything to Know.

OnePlus 15 Price in India (Expected)

OnePlus 15 price in India will be announced on November 13 during the launch event. However, the price of the smartphone is tipped ahead of the launch. As per a report of Financial Express, the OnePlus 15 may be launched at a price between INR 65,000 and INR 75,000 in India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2025 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).