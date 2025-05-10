New Delhi, May 10: Vivo (vivo) is said to be developing its next foldable smartphone, likely to be named the Vivo X Fold 5. As per reports, the company might skip the Vivo X Fold 4 entirely. A recent leak has revealed some of the key features expected in the upcoming model. Last year, the smartphone maker introduced the Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, but only the Pro model was released in global markets.

Reports suggest that the phone may come with a Snapdragon processor, a large battery, and a triple rear camera setup. The device is expected to be among the slimmest foldables yet, which may measure 4.3mm when unfolded and 9.33mm when folded. The Vivo X Fold 5 launch is first expected in China, followed by a rollout in global markets.

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It may come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, although more configurations could be available at launch. The foldable smartphone is likely to feature a 6.53-inch external AMOLED screen and an 8.03-inch internal AMOLED display. Both display of the X Fold 5 are expected to support 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup. It may include a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. The device may include a 32MP front camera. The smartphone could come with a 6,000mAh battery, which is tipped to support 90W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. The Vivo X Fold 5 is also expected to include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3-stage Alert Slider, and AI-powered tools to enhance user experience. It may also come with an IPX8 rating to offer water resistance for durability.

