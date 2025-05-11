iQOO Neo 10 launch in India is set on May 26, 2025. iQOO Neo 10 price in India is expected to be around INR 35,000. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and Supercomputing Q1 Chip. The smartphone may be equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. It will likely come with a 50MP primary camera. iQOO Neo 10 is expected to be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, which may support 120W fast charging technology. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch in India on May 13, Will Integrate Moto AI Features; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

iQOO Neo 10 Will Come With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor and Supercomputing Q1 Chip

Double the Power. Zero Compromise. Smooth visuals, smarter performance, and tactical features like Night Vision Mode—all powered by the Supercomputing Q1 chip in the #iQOONeo10. When every frame counts, choose #PowerToWin. Launching on 26th May#PowerToWin #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/s0BnPY9hqq — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 11, 2025

