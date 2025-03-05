iQOO Neo 10R launch date in India is set for March 11, 2025. The smartphone maker is teasing the features of its upcoming smartphone on various social media platforms. The upcoming Neo 10R is confirmed to include a 50MP Sony Portrait camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and will feature a 1.5K AMOLED display. The iQOO Neo 10R will be available in two colour options, like Raging Blue and Moonknight Titanium. Additionally, it is anticipated to be equipped with a 6,400mAh battery, likely supporting 80W fast charging capability.

iQOO Neo 10R To Feature 50MP Sony OIS Portrait Lens

Every frame, a timeless portrait! 🎨📸 With the 50MP Sony OIS Portrait Camera, experience pro-level clarity, natural bokeh, and unmatched detail in every shot. Because perfection isn’t a filter, it’s a feature! ✨🔥 Launching on 11th March! Exclusively on @amazonIN &… pic.twitter.com/HQgjfkRqu0 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 5, 2025

