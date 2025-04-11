iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10x launch will be live streamed today in India at 12 PM with 7,300mAh and 6,500mAh batteries with 90W and 44W fast-charging, respectively. The iQOO Z10 series will also come with a slim and lightweight design. iQOO Z10 5G and iQOO Z10x 5G will feature Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and MIL-STD 810H certification. The Z10 will have Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mated with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Z10x will feature MediaTek Dimensity 7300 with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. iQOO Z10 price in India is expected to start at INR 21,999. iQOO Z10x will likely be price at INR 15,000. Watch the online telecase of launch of iQOO Z10 series today. Vivo V50e 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone Launched in India by Vivo.

iQOO Z10 Series Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)