Mumbai, April 10: Vivo V50e 5G (vivo V50e 5G), a new mid-range smartphone, has been launched in India by Vivo in two attractive colours: Sapphire Blue and Pearl White. The Vivo V50e 5G has a sleek design and offers unique specifications for its segment, such as a good camera, battery, performance, and AI features. The device has an ultra-slim quad-curved display with narrow bezels.

Vivo V50e 5G comes with a 5,600mAh battery with 90W fast charging that offers longer usage. The smartphone offers features like underwater photography, and AI features such as AI Image Expander, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Screen Translation, Live Call Translation, and more. The Chinese smartphone company promised three years of Android updates and four years of security upgrades to its Android 15 operating system. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone Launched in India by Realme NARZO.

Vivo V50e Specifications and Features

Vivo V50e is launched in India with an IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating that offers better protection. The smartphone offers a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display running on a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. The display also has diamond-shield glass for 50% more protection against drops.

Vivo V50e is launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor that achieves around 6,50,000 overall AnTuTu score. The V50e comes with a 50MP Eye AutoFocus group selfie camera and a 50MP primary camera featuring a Sony IMX882 sensor. There is also an additional 8MP wide angle camera. The dual camera system with Aura Light offers various zoom options for taking shots. The company also introduced India's exclusive Wedding Portrait Studio.

Vivo V50e Price in India, Offers and Sale Date

The Vivo V50e 5G price in India starts at INR 28,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 8GB using internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is introduced at INR 30,999. The Vivo V50e pre-booking starts today, April 10, 2025, and the smartphone will officially go on sale on April 17, 2025. Realme NARZO 80x 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone Launched in India by Realme NARZO.

Additionally, the company announced an offer on Vivo TWS 3e, which would be available at INR 1,499 instead of INR 1,899 with Vivo V50e 5G. It is available in Dark Indigo and Bright White colours. Interested customers can also avail 10% discount on SBI cards, a 10% exchange bonus and up to 6 months of No-cost EMIs. The smartphone will be available to buy on vivo.com, Flipkart and Amazon.in

