iQOO Z10 Lite 5G has been launched in India today at a starting price of INR 9,499. The entry-level smartphone features a 6,000mAh battery and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor. It sports a 6.77-inch display with 1,000 nits HBM brightness and includes a 50MP Sony AI camera. The device offers 8GB RAM with 8GB extended RAM and 256GB internal storage. Running on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, it comes with multiple AI-powered features. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is also IP64 rated and built with Military Grade Shock Resistance for added durability. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G sale will begin on June 25, 2025. Redmi Pad 2 Launched in India With 9,000mAh Battery; Check Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features of New Redmi Tablet.

iQOO Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date Revealed

iQOO Price, Sale Date (Photo Credits: iQOO India)

