Redmi Pad 2 has been launched in India today, featuring a massive 9,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging and a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor. The new Redmi tablet comes with an 8MP primary camera on the rear and a 5MP selfie camera on the front. It sports an 11-inch display with a 2.5K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Besides, the tablet offers Wi-Fi and cellular options for better connectivity. It comes with a Redmi Active Pen, and AI features like Circle to Search. Redmi Pad 2 price in India starts at INR 12,999, and the official sale will begin on June 24, 2025. Vivo T4 Ultra Sale Starts Today in India, New Vivo Smartphone Comes With 50MP Periscope Telephoto Camera; Check Price, Other Specifications and Features.

Redmi Pad 2 Launched at INR 12,999, Sale Starts From June 24, 2025

