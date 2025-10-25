Several users have complained on social media platforms that the IRCTC services were down, showing "currently unreachable" error. This issue has been faced by users who planned to book a Tatkal ticket; however the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website suffered an outage due to rush for Chhath Puja 2025. Users shared screenshots of the error and said they were unable to book the Tatkal tickets. IRCTC responded and asked the users, "Sir, kindly raise your concern/complaint on https://equery.irctc.co.in/irctc_equery/ using registered mobile no /mail id."  The issue was reported by the users between 10 AM to 11 AM today. Is There Sunday Mega Block on October 26, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

