Several users have complained on social media platforms that the IRCTC services were down, showing "currently unreachable" error. This issue has been faced by users who planned to book a Tatkal ticket; however the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website suffered an outage due to rush for Chhath Puja 2025. Users shared screenshots of the error and said they were unable to book the Tatkal tickets. IRCTC responded and asked the users, "Sir, kindly raise your concern/complaint on https://equery.irctc.co.in/irctc_equery/ using registered mobile no /mail id." The issue was reported by the users between 10 AM to 11 AM today. Is There Sunday Mega Block on October 26, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

IRCTC Responds to User, Asks to Use Official Link to Register Complaint

Sir, kindly raise your concern/complaint on https://t.co/Oiw5leQr8C using registered mobile no /mail id. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) October 25, 2025

"Tatkal Scam": User Responds While Facing IRCTC Outage

Tatkal scam Today at 10 AM the irctc server was down and at 10.05 AM when the server started working all the tickets in tatkal was showing sold. — Vinay Koul (@Vinaykkoul) October 25, 2025

IRCTC Down, Traveller Complains About Tatkal Ticket Booking System

@RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial @AshwiniVaishnaw After implementing new tatkal ticket booking system, now new type of scam emerge like at sharp 10:00 am / 11:00 am irctc website goes down for next 20 minutes & after that all tickets were sold out, kindly look into the issue. — Rishav (@irishavvivek) October 25, 2025

IRCTC App Slows Down Again, Says X User

The situation of commom people for tatkal booking from Indian railways on irctc app Again with the help of counter booking clerk and irctc app slowed down and dalal will flourish booked their tickets the problem is same@RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @IRCTCofficial @RailwaySeva pic.twitter.com/mqYo4tN4Z8 — Anurag Rana 🇮🇳 (@dranuragrana) October 25, 2025

IRCTC Down, Showing 'Unreachable' Error

Dear @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji, I logged on IRCTC website for Tatkal . At sharp 10:01 am the server showed unreachable and it continued to give same message at 10:09 am it showed regret.What’s happening Sir ? Despite so much measures why an ordinary passenger not able to book ticket ? pic.twitter.com/gG5KYzaLgs — Research Scientist (@researcher0503) October 25, 2025

User Says IRCTC Website Showing 'Currently Unreachable'

@RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial @RailwaySeva @AshwiniVaishnaw irctc site not working at the time of Tatkal booking what scam is going on “this site is currently not reachable” pic.twitter.com/CLgSS6PgFj — CA Kailash K Teli (@Kailashveena) October 25, 2025

