According to reports, users of Jio are facing issues on the network since 9:46 pm. Several users of Jio took to social media to report the issues that they were facing with Jio including Jio network and Jio Cinema. Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, "Another jio cinema Down," while a second user said that Jio has the worst network. A third user wrote, "Do you guys really need to focus on 5G?? Below is your 4G performance." Vodafone Down in UK: Customers Facing Issues With Vodafone's Internet and Broadband Services As British Telecom Company Hit by Outage.

Jio Is Having Problems

Another Jio Cinema Down

"Worst Network", Says User

Do You Guys Really Need To Focus on 5G?

Hotstar Best Network for IPL

No Responsibility Ever Taken by Any Network Provider

