According to reports, users of Jio are facing issues on the network since 9:46 pm. Several users of Jio took to social media to report the issues that they were facing with Jio including Jio network and Jio Cinema. Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, "Another jio cinema Down," while a second user said that Jio has the worst network. A third user wrote, "Do you guys really need to focus on 5G?? Below is your 4G performance." Vodafone Down in UK: Customers Facing Issues With Vodafone's Internet and Broadband Services As British Telecom Company Hit by Outage.

Jio Is Having Problems

User reports indicate Jio is having problems since 9:46 PM IST. https://t.co/Xix5Fe5DuH RT if you're also having problems #jiodown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) April 14, 2023

Another Jio Cinema Down

"Worst Network", Says User

Worst network of @JioCare Pathetic Shame on jio Why don't you fix network You again and again give me ur already text message and I have given full information in private but No results Again and again same result If this will continue I will take @airtelindia — 🇮🇳🇮🇳~HARSH (@HARSHGU18396672) April 14, 2023

Do You Guys Really Need To Focus on 5G?

Do you guys really need to focus on 5G?? Below is your 4G performance🤮 @reliancejio @JioCare pic.twitter.com/uFBzH68tn3 — GAUTAM KUMAR (@kumargauti005) April 14, 2023

Hotstar Best Network for IPL

Very Bad experience With JIO CINEMA NOT WORKING ANY NETWORK * WI-FI HOTSTAR BEST NETWORK FOR IPL. — kamal nainani (@k_nainani2604) April 14, 2023

No Responsibility Ever Taken by Any Network Provider

@reliancejio showing no issue after such test results. No responsibility ever taken by any network provider. It's jio, using full internet plan but unable to use internet due to slow network in main city area. And jio app network test result false reporting of no issues 😕 pic.twitter.com/W4wDuE4XVu — Er. Deepak Dwivedi (@DeepakDwivediDD) April 14, 2023

