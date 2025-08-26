Jio is reportedly down again for its users, causing disruption in several regions across India. As per Downdetector, around 7,561 Jio outage reports have been registered so far. Many users took to the social media platform X to express their frustration. One user said, “Jio is facing a major outage — really disappointing experience,” and added, “I found out that Jio services are completely down in West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar as well. There’s absolutely no network. Jio team, please fix this issue as soon as possible.” Another user posted, “Jio Is Down In My Area,” while a Jio user wrote, “Jio network is down! I’ve restarted my phone multiple times, but it still shows no service.” A user also said, "Blackout "Jio Network" No Network in my area all jio Connection Shut Down." Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services in West Bengal: Vi 5G Service Now Live in Siliguri; Check Introductory Offer Plan.

‘Jio Is Facing a Major Outage’

Jio is facing a major outage — really disappointing experience. I found out that Jio services are completely down in West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar as well. There’s absolutely no network. Jio team, please fix this issue as soon as possible.@JioCare @reliancejio pic.twitter.com/rEMHoQKGUf — Ｄｅｖ ｒａｔａｎ (@devratan_11) August 26, 2025

‘Jio Is Down in My Area’

‘Jio No Network Issue’

Blackout "Jio Network" No Network in my area all jio Connection Shut Down @reliancejio @JioCare — A_Corporate_Slave (@GreenPainYT) August 26, 2025

Jio Outage?

Jio Network Down

#Jionetwork down… Jio network is down! I’ve restarted my phone multiple times, but it still shows no service. pic.twitter.com/ytkC1pYThZ — Pankaj (@pretty_yourss) August 26, 2025

