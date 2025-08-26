Airtel mobile network is reportedly down, as most complaints are allegedly coming from Jammu and Kashmir. Several users have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to report issues with both calling and internet services. Some also claimed that Jio Fiber and Jio mobile networks are facing problems in the region. One user wrote, “Yes, Jio is working but Airtel is totally down... and Jio calls are also shut down in Mahanpur, Distt Kathua.” Another user posted, “Airtel gone, Jio AirFiber down, Jio mobile network slow.” A different user added, “Airtel mobile network is suddenly down along with Jio Fiber as well. What’s wrong?” A user from Kashmir said, “Connectivity down in whole Kashmir,” while another asked, “@Airtel_Presence Is your network down? Not able to login into any websites? Jio Down Again? Users Across India Report Major Outage, Complain About ‘No Network Issue’.

Yes jio is working but Airtel is totally down ...and jio calls are also shut down in Mahanpur Distt kathua — Sahil Badhyal (@SahilBadhyal1) August 26, 2025

Airtel gone, Jio Airfiber down, jio mobile network slow. — واؤ (@xhevjsuevsunxmv) August 26, 2025

@Airtel_Presence what happened no network available anywhere in srinagar also fibre also down — Syed Shuja Andrabi (@Shujaandrabi4u) August 26, 2025

Airtel mobile network is suddenly down along with jio fiber as well. What's wrong — Tratte Buzun 👻 (@Faheem_xxii) August 26, 2025

@Airtel_Presence Is your network down? Not able to login into any websites? — Siddharth (@RSiddharth730) August 26, 2025

