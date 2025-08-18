Mobile and broadband users in India experienced service disruptions on Monday as Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) reportedly faced outages across several major cities. Airtel customers reported issues with mobile data, voice calls, and SMS services. As per Downdetector, over 2,300 complaints were logged by 4:32 PM. Airtel responded and said, "we are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused." Netizens also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), which read, "Airtel and Jio both facing mobile network and Internet related issues as per complaint reported on DownDetector by @Ookla." A Jio user said, "Jio Network down in Gurgaon, We're unable to make calls and use Mobile data." As per reports, Vi networks also faced an outage in major Indian cities. As of now, Jio nor Vi has released an official statement clarifying the reason behind the outage. Airtel Down Funny Memes and GIFs Go Viral! Netizens Shares Jokes As Telecom Company Faces Nationwide Network Outage.

Airtel And Jio are Down

Airtel and Jio both facing mobile network and Internet related issues as per complaint reported on DownDetector by @Ookla pic.twitter.com/B8PgFeXOzT — SANJAY BAFNA (@sanjaybafna) August 18, 2025

Jio Network Down

Hello, @JioCare Jio Network down in Gurgaon, We're unable to make calls and use Mobile data. #Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/Q8GttM6dsz — Vinay (@Ind_Vinay7) August 18, 2025

Airtel Response

Prajwal, we are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Thanks, Team Airtel https://t.co/2G23qpK1Kp — Airtel Cares (@Airtel_Presence) August 18, 2025

