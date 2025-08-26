Jio services are reportedly facing a major outage, affecting users across multiple regions in India. According to Downdetector, around 7,561 reports of Jio disruptions have been registered so far. Many users turned to X to share their frustrations. One user said, “Jio is facing a major outage — really disappointing experience,” adding, “I found out that Jio services are completely down in West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar as well. There’s absolutely no network.” Other users expressed similar concerns and said, “Jio Is Down In My Area,” while another wrote, “Jio network is down! I’ve restarted my phone multiple times, but it still shows no service.” Some even also shared funny memes about the outage, as one user noted, “It’s been over 30 minutes now, is Reliance Jio service disrupted?” Another asked, “Is Reliance Jio working fine for you?” Jio Down Again? Users Across India Report Major Outage, Complain About ‘No Network Issue’.

Jio Outage

Jio is facing a major outage — really disappointing experience. I found out that Jio services are completely down in West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar as well. There’s absolutely no network. Jio team, please fix this issue as soon as possible.@JioCare @reliancejio pic.twitter.com/rEMHoQKGUf — Ｄｅｖ ｒａｔａｎ (@devratan_11) August 26, 2025

Jio Network Issue

Blackout "Jio Network" No Network in my area all jio Connection Shut Down @reliancejio @JioCare — A_Corporate_Slave (@GreenPainYT) August 26, 2025

#Jionetwork down… Jio network is down! I’ve restarted my phone multiple times, but it still shows no service. pic.twitter.com/ytkC1pYThZ — Pankaj (@pretty_yourss) August 26, 2025

‘Is Reliance Jio Working Fine for You?’

Is Reliance Jio working fine for you? 📶👀#Jiodown pic.twitter.com/zSVeTfaFiO — Masood Miyan (@MrMasoodG) August 26, 2025

