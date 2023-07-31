JioBook has launched in India with a light and portable design and affordable pricing. The new notebook from Jio runs on the JioOS operating system and weights 990 grams. The new JioBook features 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable flash memory. It gets a 4G TE SIM, Dual Band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 for great connectivity options, and is priced at just Rs 16,499. Smartphones Coming in August 2023: From OnePlusOpen to Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to Vivo V29 Series Launch, List of Major Phones Arriving Soon.

JioBook Launched in India:

