New Delhi, July 31: The smartphone market is always brimming with new device launches to spoil the buyers with innumerable choices. As the month of August is just about to begin, a series of new smartphone models are all set to launch.

There are a number of new phones from several smartphone makers that are lined up for launch in August. So, read on to know the details about these upcoming smartphone launches before you shop for a new handset. iPhone 15 Pro Price: Apple's Upcoming iPhone To Come With Titanium Frame, Slimmer Bezels and Cost Increase, Says Report.

OnePlus Open

OnePlus is readying up to jump on the foldable smartphone bandwagon and that is confirmed. OnePlus has also revealed its first ever foldable smartphone models name, as the ‘OnePlus Open’ somewhat officially. As per several reports, the company is going to launch its OnePlus Open on August 29, at an event in New York.

The OnePlus Open is going to pack in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 2K AMOLED primary display, a triple-camera setup similar to the current flagship model OnePlus 11 5G.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly all set to heat up the foldable smartphone market farther with the launch of the new Mix Fold 3, in its home market. The upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will be a direct rival to the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the upcoming OnePlus Open and other horizontal or book-style foldable smartphone models in the global markets. The primary attraction of this foldable phone is its primary camera system which has been co-developed with the iconic Leica brand. OnePlus Officially Confirms ‘Open’ As the Chosen Name for Its First Foldable Smartphone and Rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5; Details Inside.

Vivo V29 Series

The Vivo V29 series is expected to make its global launch in August. The comprises of the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro models. It has been reported that these are essentially the rebranded versions of the Vivo S17 series that were launched in China. The upcoming V29 series is expected to offer an overall fast and powerful smartphone experience.

Realme GT 5

The Realme GT 5 flagship smartphone model is expected to launch soon. This premium model is said to be coming with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a beautiful 144Hz OLED display and an triple-cam with a primary 50MP sensor and offer a punchy performance.

Samsung Galaxy F34

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is expected to launch soon in August. The South Korean tech giant has already teased the phone to be made available through Flipkart. The Galaxy F34 is touted to be boasting of a FHD+ AMOLED display, a 50MP primary no-shake snapper and a huge 6000mAh battery pack.

Redmi 12 5G

The upcoming Redmi 12 5G has been already announced by Xiaomi, which is going to launch in India launch on August 1. This affordably priced smartphone is likely to come with a 90Hz FHD+ display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 50 MP primary snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery among others.

Infinix GT 10 Pro

The Infinix GT 10 Pro series is expected to launch on August 3. The new phone is going to offer an attractive and sleek design, and is tipped to feature MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset and a huge 108MP primary camera.

