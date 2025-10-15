JioHotstar is reportedly down for several users, complaining about major issues. Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is filled with reports of problems like the absence of the search bar, the missing “Continue Watching” section, and content not playing at all. A JioHotstar user shared, ”The Jio Hotstar app is seriously not working right now. Constant buffering/crashing.” Another said, “Jio Hotstar Not Working.” Some users also said, ”Mobile/TV apps is not working. Content not running. App has no search and profile option.” In response to the complaints, the company said, "Due to some unforeseen technical issue, some of our users may have issues while streaming content or accessing the platform. Appreciate your patience while we work to resolve the issue. We regret the inconvenience caused." Google Search Introduces Nano Banana AI Image Editing Model via Google Lens, AI Mode in India and US; Support for More Countries Coming Soon.

#JioHotstar No search bar, no continue watching, No shows play, One developer will lose his job today 😁😁 Pushed the release without testing properly #jio #jionetwork #hotstar #ambani pic.twitter.com/xxzAVdauF2 — Arjun Patidar 💙 (@arjunPatidar_AJ) October 15, 2025

The Jio Hotstar app is seriously not working right now. Constant buffering/crashing. Can you please look into this ASAP? Trying to stream the [mention what you're trying to watch, e.g., match/show name]! @JioCare @JioHotstar @hotstar_helps #JioHotstar #JioHotstarDown pic.twitter.com/lav3LJtViM — Soumajit Chakraborty (@soumajit_choco) October 15, 2025

#JioHotstar It's been one hour since all things are down, For such a big platform this is too much time taken#jiodown #JioHotstardown pic.twitter.com/f6WQVaPqeV — Arjun Patidar 💙 (@arjunPatidar_AJ) October 15, 2025

🛑 Jio Hotstar Down Alert 🛑 Today, many users are facing issues with the Jio Hotstar app — videos are not loading or showing server errors. It seems to be a temporary outage. 📢 Please wait — the Jio Hotstar team is working to fix the problem soon.#JioHotstarDown #Jio pic.twitter.com/PfOWgHuMp1 — Subhadip Hazra (@MrSubhadipHazra) October 15, 2025

Due to some unforeseen technical issue, some of our users may have issues while streaming content or accessing the platform. Appreciate your patience while we work to resolve the issue. We regret the inconvenience caused. — JioHotstar_Helps (@hotstar_helps) October 15, 2025

