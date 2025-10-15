Google is bringing its latest AI image editing tool, Nano Banana, to Google Search. It was introduced a few months ago as part of Gemini 2.5 Flash. Nano Banana allows users to transform images instantly using AI. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 15, Google said, "Our latest AI image editing model Nano Banana has arrived in Search via Google Lens & AI Mode, starting first in English in the U.S. and India, with more countries and languages coming soon." The feature will let users to create and edit images using AI in Search to make photo editing simpler and creative. In a blog post, Google said, "On Search, you'll be able to snap a photo with Lens (or select one from your gallery) and instantly transform your image with help from AI. Just open Lens in the Google app for Android or iOS and tap the new Create mode to get started." Google Cloud Partners With A R Rahman’s Secret Mountain Virtual Band To Enhance Music Production With AI Technology (Watch Video).

Nano Banana Arrives in Search via Google Lens and AI Mode

Our latest AI image editing model Nano Banana has arrived in Search via Google Lens & AI Mode, starting first in English in the U.S. and India, with more countries and languages coming soon. — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) October 14, 2025

