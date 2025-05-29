Kling AI released Kling 2.1 and Kling 2.1 Master lineup, which offers major improvements for creators. The new models provide various upgrades to users who want to generate videos using artificial intelligence. Kling 2.1 offers standard (720p) and professional (1080p) modes. The company said the users would have to spend 20 credits per 5 seconds for standard and 35 credits for professional mode. Kling 2.1 Master, on the other hand, offers dynamic and prompt adherence, and it is fully upgraded to 1080p output. With this, the Chinese company announced that Kling 2.1 (non-Master) would get a text-to-video as soon as they currently have an image-to-video option. Samsung One UI 8 Beta Program Launched: First-Generation Upgrade Rolls Out to New Galaxy Foldables With Advanced Features.

Kling 2.1 Lineup Rolled Out for Standard and Master Users

