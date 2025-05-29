Samsung has launched the One UI 8 Beta Programme, allowing early access to users. The company will roll out the first-generation upgrade for the new Galaxy foldable smartphones, allowing access to the improved software and bringing multimodal AI agents for various Samsung Galaxy form factors. Samsung One UI 8 Beta Program brings personalised AI for seamless and natural interactions with features like Now Bar and Now Brief. Further, it boosts the everyday experience by allowing QR code scanning, sharing, and QR and NFC-enabled support. Sony FX2 Cinema Line Camera Launched With Full-Size 33MP Exmor R Sensor, 4K DCI Recording; Check Price, Pre-Orders Date, Specifications and Delivery Timeline (Watch Video).

