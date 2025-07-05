Lava AGNI 2 and Lava Yuva 5G users can now install the latest June 2025 software updates released by the company. These updates aim to improve the user experience by offering better security and new features. Lava AGNI 2’s new update brings enhanced security and an improved app lock function. The company has advised its users to open Settings, then navigate to System, followed by System Update, to download and install the update. The Lava Yuva 5G update also focuses on security while adding an improved dialer user interface for calling. Users can access the update by opening Settings, selecting System, then tapping on Advance, and choosing System Update. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Expected in September 2025: Check Expected Price and Specifications of Upcoming Devices of Apple iPhone 17 Series.

Lava AGNI 2 Software Update

Update no. 215​ ​June'25 Software Update for AGNI 2 is LIVE!​ Install now for enhanced security, and improved app lock functionality.​ To Download: Go to settings > System > System Update pic.twitter.com/QHACRgkiH8 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) July 5, 2025

Lava Yuva 5G Software Update

Update no. 214​ June'25 Software Update for Yuva 5G is LIVE!​ Install now for enhanced security, and improved dialer UI.​ To Download: Settings > System > Advance > System Update pic.twitter.com/P9iKcpMygi — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) July 3, 2025

