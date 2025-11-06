Lava Agni 4 launch date in India is confirmed, which is scheduled to be released on November 20, 2025. Lava Mobiles has already started to tease the smartphone on social media platforms and has revealed its design. The volume rockers and the power button will be featured on the right side of the smartphone. Lava Agni 4 will arrive in two colour options, which will be in Lunar Mist and Phantom Black variants. The smartphone will come in an aluminium finish with a glass design at the rear. Lava Agni 4 will feature a dual rear camera setup at the rear, which is expected to feature a 50MP primary lens. As per reports, the smartphone will likely be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor and could include a 5,000mAh battery. Alcatel New Smartphone Teaser Dropped, Launching Soon in India; Here's Everything to Know.

Lava Agni 4 Launch Date in India

