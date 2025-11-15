Lava Agni 4 will be launched in India on November 20, and the company has already confirmed a few key specifications and features. The smartphone will arrive with a customisable Action Key, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It will also feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The design will include a glass back, and it will come with a VC liquid cooling system to keep the device stable during long use. As per reports, Lava Agni 4 may come with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera. The smartphone is also likely to feature a 7,000mAh battery. Lava Agni 4 price in India might be around INR 25,000. Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro Launch in India Soon With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Processor; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Lava Agni 4 Specs and Features

