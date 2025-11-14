Vivo X300 series will be launched in India soon with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and offer powerful specifications and features. The upcoming lineup will include Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro models with premium design, upgraded specifications and features. The standard variant will launch with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP periscope telephoto camera and 50MP ultrawide sensor. The Pro variant will come with a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide and 200MP periscope telephoto camera. Vivo X300 price could be around INR 69,999 and it would likely have 5,360mAh battery and Vivo X300 Pro price may be around INR 99,999 and it may have 5,440mAh battery. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Imminent, Coming With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC; Check Expected Price Range, Features and Specifications.

Vivo X300 series Coming Soon in India

