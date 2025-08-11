Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G will launch today in India. The smartphone will come with a 7.55mm of thickness and a Linea design. Blaze AMOLED 2 5G may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor and will likely launch in Feather White and Midnight Black colour options. It will feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a 50MP Sony AI camera. The device is expected to include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G price in India will come under INR 15,000. OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Launch Today in India; Check Live Streaming Details and Expected Price, Specifications.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Will Launch Today in India

Blaze AMOLED 2 5G - Launching Tomorrow! ✅ So Real, Feels UnReal – 16.94cm (6.67”) FHD + AMOLED Display ✅Slimmest in the Segment*– 7.55mm Sleek body with Linea Design ✅ Bright & Bold – 50MP AI Camera with Sony Sensor & much more. Source -*Techarc (Smartphones under 15K) pic.twitter.com/hxY73MLDrg — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)