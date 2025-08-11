OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G will launch today in India. The upcoming smartphones from the OPPO K13 Turbo series 5G are teased to launch with a 1.5K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones will likely feature a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and the OPPO K13 Turbo 5G may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. The pro and base models could include a 50MP primary camera and could be priced under INR 40,000 in India. The OPPO K13 Turbo series 5G launch will be live streamed on OPPO India’s YouTube channel at 12 PM IST. Redmi 15 5G To Launch in India on August 19, 2025 With 144Hz Adaptive Sync Display; Check Its Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Will Launch Today in India

Every frame. Every flick. Flawlessly clear. Flat e-sports-grade display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and hardware-level low blue light for smooth, comfortable viewing. Launching 11th August, 12 PM.#OPPOK13TurboSeries #LiveUnstoppable #OPphone #FANtastiK pic.twitter.com/xVLNp3v8OR — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) August 8, 2025

OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Launch Live Streaming Link

