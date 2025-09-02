Lava Bold N1 5G, a new variant, is confirmed to launch in India soon. Lava Mobiles has shared a teaser image of the upcoming Bold N series smartphone with an elegant design and black colour. Lava Bold N1 4G was launched in May 2025, and now the 5G variant will be introduced. The company wrote on social media, "Ready for speed? Or is it too Bold for you?" It also wrote the "Be Fearless" tagline for the smartphone. Lava Bold N1 5G price, specifications and features will be revealed soon. Realme 15T Launch Today in India, Will Feature 7,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price and Other Specifications.

