Realme 15T will launch today in India. The smartphone will be available in Silk Blue, Suit Titanium, and Flowing Silver colour options. It will come with MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor, 50MP primary camera and a 50MP front camera. Realme 15T price in India is expected to come under INR 20,000 and may offer a sufficient backup with a 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also said to feature a slim design with 7.8mm of thickness. iPhone 17 Pro Max Teased in Flipkart Big Billion Days Promo? Netizens Speculate As Farah Khan Seen Holding Apple iPhone in Video.

Realme 15T Will Launch Today in India

Both turn heads. Both look great. Vicky Kaushal presents the #realme15T, featuring a 50MP Front & Rear AI Camera and a 7000mAh Titan Battery. Launching on 2nd September at 12 PM. Know more:https://t.co/PSchpmNTDJhttps://t.co/U1Qq2HmMo5#LooksGreat #realme15Series pic.twitter.com/MatOw91b3D — realme (@realmeIndia) August 29, 2025

