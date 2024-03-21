New Delhi, March 21: Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo T3 5G in India. The Vivo T3 5G is the new smartphone from the Vivo T series. The T3 5G brings the latest features and specifications and comes under the mid-budget smartphone segment in India.

Vivo claims the T3 5G is the fastest smartphone in the segment. The Vivo T3 5G comes with two colour options which include Crystal Flake and Cosmic Blue. The Crystal Flake variant comes with a 3D diamond geometric design and the Cosmic Blue variant comes with a deep and rich blue edition with a diamond texture. OnePlus 12R Gets New 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage Variant in India: Check Price, Specifications and Sale Details.

Vivo T3 5G Specifications and Features

The Vivo T3 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The smartphone comes in two variants that include a 128GB and a 256GB model. The Vivo T3 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display that boasts a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display of the T3 5G comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits local peak brightness, which is anticipated to deliver a good viewing experience.

The Vivo T3 5G is equipped with a segment-first 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera that features an Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) sensor. The rear camera setup of Vivo T3 5G also features a 2MP Bokeh Sensor and a Flicker Sensor. Vivo has also included 4K recording capabilities, a 2X Portrait zoom and a super night mode. The Vivo T3 5G also includes a 16MP front-facing camera. The T3 5G runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports a 44W fast charging capability. Additional features of the Vivo T3 5G comes with dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. HONOR Magic6 Teased To Launch in India by HTech CEO Madhav Sheth, Company Likely Introduce ‘Ultimate’ or ‘RSR Porsche Design’ Variant; Check Price and Key Specifications.

Vivo T3 5G Price and Sale Details

Vivo T3 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at the price of Rs 19,999 and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999. Customers can also get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 when using HDFC or SBI bank cards. After the discount, the Vivo T3 5G price for the base variant will be available for Rs 17,999. The sale of the Vivo T3 5G starts on March 27, 12 PM on Vivo's official website, Flipkart and other retail partners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2024 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).